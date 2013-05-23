Photos by Tara Israel

I arrived in Nashville on a Sunday night in November. As the sun set, I watched giant men load boxes onto a trailer, scrambling to finish before they lost the light—they moved cases of speakers and instruments and sonic miscellany, all spray-painted "Hank 3." When the trailer was full, we made our way onto the tour bus, where country music wild-man Shelton "Hank" Williams III organized his guitars. At 5'2", I barely came up to his chest. As he reached around me to sort his instruments, I had a pressing thought:

"Where am I sleeping?"