Header illustration by Yunuen Bonaparte

We know many of our readers are writers, too, and one of the most common questions everyone has about writing is: How do I earn a living at it? As part of our new StoryCraft section, we’re inviting Narratively contributors to share tips and tales about how their stories come together — and how they make a living at writing. Narratively contributor Kern Carter — whom we recently featured as one of 5 Writers on the Rise — shares his success stories over on his own Substack site, Writers are Superstars, where a version of this post originally appeared.

Having a child as a teenager changed a lot of things for me. I knew I wanted to write, but I also knew that I had to make money to take care of my daughter. That meant I didn’t have the luxury of time. I had to figure out how to make money as a writer and figure it out fast.

But even knowing this, knowing that I had to be a provider at the age of 18, I still stayed patient. I had a clear vision of who …