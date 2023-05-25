As we head into the holiday weekend, we’re sharing five of our all-time most-read, most-loved and most-debated stories. Need something to read in the car, on the plane, or at the beach? Look no further!

By Davon Clark

When I bumped into the other Davon Clark in college, it was funny. When friends confused our dating profiles, it was weird. When he got in trouble with the cops, my life started to fall apart.

By Frankie de la Cretaz

The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League did everything it could to keep lesbians off the diamond. Seventy-five years later, its gay stars are finally opening up.

By Adhiambo Edith Magak

Cocky male monarchs underestimated Queen Amanirenas for her gender, her race, and her disability. Each time, they did so at their own peril.

By Michael Stahl

My analyst and I grew more intimately connected each week of treatment...but I never saw this indecent proposal coming.

By Caroline Rothstein

My dad was one of the only people with a good-for-life, go-anywhere American Airlines pass. Then they took it away. This is the true story of having—and losing—a superpower.

