Our 5 Biggest Stories of All Time
From a therapist's dare to a shocking case of mistaken identity, these stories went viral, ignited heated conversations, and stopped people in their tracks.
As we head into the holiday weekend, we’re sharing five of our all-time most-read, most-loved and most-debated stories. Need something to read in the car, on the plane, or at the beach? Look no further!
5. My Name Twin Was Arrested for Armed Robbery…and Everyone Thought It Was Me
By Davon Clark
When I bumped into the other Davon Clark in college, it was funny. When friends confused our dating profiles, it was weird. When he got in trouble with the cops, my life started to fall apart.
4. The Hidden Queer History Behind “A League of Their Own”
By Frankie de la Cretaz
The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League did everything it could to keep lesbians off the diamond. Seventy-five years later, its gay stars are finally opening up.
3. The One-Eyed African Queen Who Defeated the Roman Empire
By Adhiambo Edith Magak
Cocky male monarchs underestimated Queen Amanirenas for her gender, her race, and her disability. Each time, they did so at their own peril.
2. The Day My Therapist Dared Me To Have Sex With Her
By Michael Stahl
My analyst and I grew more intimately connected each week of treatment...but I never saw this indecent proposal coming.
1. The Man With the Golden Airline Ticket
By Caroline Rothstein
My dad was one of the only people with a good-for-life, go-anywhere American Airlines pass. Then they took it away. This is the true story of having—and losing—a superpower.