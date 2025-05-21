While Memorial Day weekend usually marks the unofficial beginning of summer, from where I’m sitting right now, the forecast is calling for rain, it’s a bit gray and there’s a chill in the air. By the time Monday rolls around, though, things will be looking up. In the meantime, there might not be a better way to channel warm, summer vibes this long weekend than by reading some of our favorite summertime stories, which you can find below. So, make yourself a glass of pickle lemonade, dream about the sun peaking its head out soon and settle in.

Story by Dena Levitz

Illustration by Aidi Riera

Weeks after her mastectomy, a cancer survivor organized a group skinny-dip that has set a world record, raised a million euros and become a cathartic annual extravaganza for generations of women.

Story by Jeanna Kadlec

Illustration by Sophia Foster-Domino

Jeanna left the evangelical church when she came out as a lesbian. Then she found faith again in the place she least expected.

Story by Genelle Levy

Photos by Christine Sarlogos

Beyond the beautiful beaches and glitzy galas, Oak Bluffs is a complex community that elite families, working-class locals and social-climbing summerers all claim as their own.

Story by Dena Landon

Illustration by Vinnie Nueberg

The summer Dena’s parents’ marriage was falling apart, her best friend’s two moms saved her—even though her dad said they were going to Hell.