Penny’s Ex-Husband Realized She’s a Woman. But They’re Still Best Friends.
When Dee came out as a transgender, it meant the end of her marriage to Penny. And that’s when the empowering journey for both women truly began.
Penny never remarried after she divorced her ex-husband, Dee, who has transitioned gender. But the former couple did become best friends. They remain close figuratively and literally – they live in the same building and Penny actively supports Dee's blooming exploration into womanhood. Although it is clear the two women love and care for one another, their relationship comes with its own set of unique challenges.
