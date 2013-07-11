Image courtesy Jonathan Harris

From We Feel Fine – a project that used an algorithm to track emotions expressed on the Internet – to I Want You to Want Me – an interactive installation about online dating that was commissioned by the MoMA for Valentine’s Day in 2008 – the focus of Jonathan Harris’ work has long examined how technology can be used to highlight humanity. Harris’ latest project, I Love Your Work, is an interactive documentary on the lives of nine women who make lesbian porn. Over a ten-day period in 2010, Harris, who is the founder of the social storytelling platform Cowbird, spent 24 hours with each of the women, documenting their daily lives of taxi rides, walks, dinners, dates and on set performances. He published the footage on an interactive website, and sells ten tickets a day for people to watch it.

Shortly after Harris launched I Love Your Work, I spoke with him about interactive storytelling, what people share on the Internet, and porn.