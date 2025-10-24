Illustration by Edward Cushenberry

These days, I only ever call my partner by his new name and pronouns, even when speaking about him in the past. We went from looking like a butch-femme lesbian couple to an ordinary straight family: a mom, a dad, two kids. Few people can tell how much time, effort and self-discovery it took to transform us into that classic family portrait. It feels affirming to call him my husband. We really earned that word.

A year and a half before we met, a group of astronomers gathered in Prague to fundamentally transform the solar system. In August 2006, the International Astronomical Union voted to shift Pluto’s identity from a planet to a dwarf planet, a move that has been hotly debated by scientists and space fans ever since.

As a college junior studying astronomy and an aspiring science writer, I was paying close attention to the Pluto debate. I was not paying close attention to my future spouse. Neither of us specifically remembers meeting, although we’ve narrowed down when and where it must have been. But years later, I thought of the furor Pluto caused with a simple categorical change when my partner decided to change his name.

When we started dating, I relished calling him my girlfriend. I realized I was bisexual when I was 15, but my sexuality was hard to detect unless viewed through the right lens. My most serious relationship was with someone who turned out to be a trans woman. She didn’t come out publicly until after we broke up. We both knew we were queer, but no one could tell to look at us. I struggled with what to call myself when I was with her. Was I gay? But I couldn’t be gay, because I loved this boy. But if she wasn’t really a boy, did that mean I was gay? But secretly, since no one knew she wasn’t a boy? What if I also liked the parts of her that seemed boyish to me? Did that mean I couldn’t be gay? And so it went, round and round.