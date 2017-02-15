Photos by Daniel Krieger

Each month, Narratively’s “People of Interest” series offers an up-close look at one New York community or subculture. Poly Cocktails is celebrating its tenth anniversary this Valentine’s Day. The monthly New York event is a hub for people who are polyamorous, meaning they have multiple romantic partners with the consent of all parties. Narratively’s Daniel Krieger headed to the rooftop lounge at The Delancey on Manhattan’s Lower East Side to hear some of their stories. Each Wednesday this month, we will share one in Polyamorous People.

Who: Chrissy Raymond-Holman; 34; grad student in nonprofit management at Columbia University; Upper West Side, Manhattan When I was eight years old, my best friend and I had our eye on a boy. We both wanted him to be our boyfriend, but instead of fighting over him we decided to split him. So I got him on Mondays and Tuesdays, and she got him Wednesdays and Thursdays. When we were about nine, she started also being boyfriend and…