Photos by Daniel Krieger

Each month, Narratively’s “People of Interest” series offers an up-close look at one New York community or subculture. Poly Cocktails is celebrating its tenth anniversary this Valentine’s Day. The monthly New York event is a hub for people who are polyamorous, meaning they have multiple romantic partners with the consent of all parties. Narratively’s Daniel Krieger headed to the rooftop lounge at The Delancey on Manhattan’s Lower East Side to hear some of their stories. Each Wednesday this month, we will share one in Polyamorous People.

Who: Andy Izenson; 28; Lawyer; Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn I was accidentally in a triad in college with these two women. The three of us were really close. We slowly realized, “Wait, these times that the three of us are going to the movies together and holding hands all in a row, or that two of us are showing up with flowers to the third’s dance performances...these are dates! This is a relationship!” We had a lovely t…