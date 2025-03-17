You know when your friend is telling you a story about their family history as if it's the most run-of-the-mill thing in the world and you're sitting there listening with your jaw wide open, exclamation marks circling your head — because most families do not have secrets (and stories!) like that … We are looking for short tales that elicit that kind of reaction. Did you find out in your 20s that your mom had a second family you never knew about? That your father was actually a government spy? That your estranged sister was adopted and never knew it?
Don’t think about this too much; just write. You can write one line or 200 words. Whatever this prompt inspires you to think of, drop your response in the comments. The response that gets the most likes will win a free six-month Narratively subscription!
And, if you have even more to say, we’re guest editing London Writers’ Salon’s Weekly Writing Contest this week, on a related theme: family secrets! These pieces can be up to 500 words, nonfiction *or* fiction. Submit to their contest by Friday, March 21 at 5pm GMT for a chance to win $65 USD, publication in Writers’ Hour Magazine, a free Narratively Academy seminar of the winner’s choosing and even more goodies from both of us. Learn more about it and submit here.
Prompt: What's the Secret That Upended Your Family?
