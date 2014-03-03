Queen for a Day
Clad in feathers and a supreme sense of pride, New Orleans women from thirteen to eighty provide a colorful and regal punch at the annual Mardi Gras parades.
This story is presented in partnership between Narratively and NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
For more than 100 years, black New Orleanians have “masked Indian,” walking through the city’s streets dressed in feathers, beads, and intricate jewels, shouting chants and rattling tambourines. These Mardi Gras Indians' hand-sewn suits and headdresses are massive and elaborate creations crafted in tribute to Native American and African aesthetics. They can take up to a full year to make.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narratively to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.