A Drag Queen's Nightly Transformation
Meet Sergio Conrad, aka Digna Shei, drag queen extraordinaire who loves to lip synch to Madonna and dance at Lotus Blue.
Sergio Conrad undergoes a transformation every night. Putting on foundation and dabbing glitter around his eyes, he becomes Digna Shei, drag queen extraordinaire, lip synching to Madonna and dancing onstage at Lotus Blue.
