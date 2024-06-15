Queer and Proud: 5 of Our Best LGBTQ+ Stories
To get you inspired during Pride Month, here are some of our favorite queer stories, from one about the first Afghan drag queen, to another about finding faith where you might least expect, and more.
In recent years, Pride has become kind of commercialized in a way that can sometimes be eye-rolly (even if the extra attention and support is very well deserved). What it always comes back to for us, though, no surprise here, is the stories and the powerful people at the center of them. Here are some of our favorite LGBTQ+ pieces that we've published in recent years that show what queer stories can look like and mean across the board. Happy reading!
1. I Found God at Queer Summer Camp
Story by Jeanna Kadlec
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narratively to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.