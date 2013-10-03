Photos by Alison Brockhouse

I recently asked my three-year-old daughter, Mirabelle, what she liked most about the Mets.

“I like Ike Davis!” she replied without hesitation. Davis, of course, is the first baseman who hit so poorly through June that the Mets sent him to the minor leagues, and whose season ended weeks early due to injury.

Mirabelle continued, unprompted, however. “And I don't like that the Mets don't have money.”

My goal from the moment Mirabelle had been conceived, even envisioned, was to raise her as a Mets fan. It's been a complicated few years.