As a plague of ideological panic took hold across the United States, in the state of Florida one charismatic leader led an all-out campaign to silence queer and Black voices on university campuses. The year was 1959. The “Johns Committee” led by State Senator Charley Johns, was purportedly founded to defend America from Communist spies, but its main result was ruining the lives and careers of more than 30 preeminent scholars, at least 71 teachers and as many as 500 expelled students. The crusade of the Johns Committee and its nearly decade-long reign have all but vanished from the American story, the records sealed and then censored upon release. Now, using a secret trove of primary source documents that have been decoded and de-censored for the first time in history, longtime Narratively contributor Robert W. Fieseler has unraveled the mystery of what actually happened behind the closed doors of an inquisition that held ordinary citizens ransom to its extraordinary abuses. Robert’s book,