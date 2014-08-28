Photos by Zack Herrera

The tiny railroad-style bar sits on the edge of Mariachi Plaza, a small square decorated with colorful murals of Ranchera singers in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angelese. Sombrero-clad mariachis mill about, searching for their next quinceañera gig. A bouncer in a feather-topped fedora opens the heavy black door of Eastside Luv to reveal a swing dance time machine, barrio-style.

Inside, handsome Latino men in zoot suits chat up pencil-skirted beauties with flower-laden pompadours. Below the stage, bartenders in a subterranean cave serve up icy micheladas, a fizzy Bloody Mary made with Clamato, hot sauce, lime juice and Tecate beer. Glow-in-the-dark Day of the Dead portraits of classic Hollywood celebs like Marilyn Monroe grace the walls.