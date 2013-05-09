Illustration by Alison Brockhouse

“Keep your dog away from me.”

I was at Petco with my puppy, Petey. Petey loves Petco. He loves the dog toys, the dog food, the rawhide smells and the other dogs. But he loves the cashiers above all because they give him treats. He can hardly contain himself when we have to wait in line. He wags his tail so hard he can barely walk. Most of the cashiers love him, but one didn’t.

Most people would describe me as a bubbly, upbeat person. I rarely lose my temper, so it’s all the more surprising to me that since adopting Petey I can now summon unlimited amounts of the vicious ferocity pit bulls are said to possess. An alternate personality has taken up residence in my body: The Snarling Banshee from Hell.

To preclude these fits of anger, I try to be conciliatory and pro-active, shouting, “He’s friendly!” as soon as I catch people huddling against the buildings when Petey and I approach. I have become the Pit Bull Defender.

Petey came from Animal Care and Control…