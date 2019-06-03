Illustrations by Camily Tsai

When I arrived at the Princess Academy, I was led into a dimly lit tearoom. I was 17, which meant that I had no idea what to expect from my first real job interview. The tearoom was elegant and cozy, adorned with soft cushions and teardrop crystals. Tangy-sweet hot cider in a gold-edged teacup sat on the table in front of my chair.

The owner of the shop — the queen of the castle — breezed into the room. Queen Amanda. She was wearing what I can only describe as princess daywear — a lace-up embroidered vest over a loose white blouse and a pink-striped skirt. I don’t know what I was expecting, but it had never occurred to me that there was such a thing as casual princess clothes.

Amanda sat down, poured herself a teacup of cider, and beamed at me. Mostly the interview consisted of Amanda gushing about my pretty hair and how it was fate that I’d applied when I did. They needed me.

And in a way, I needed them. I was at a point in life where I was beginning to reali…