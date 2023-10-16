Happy Memoir Monday! Why not kick off your workweek with one of our most-talked-about workplace stories?

Illustrations by Ben Juers | Story edited by Brendan Spiegel

The smells are the thing I don’t forget. Harsh cleaners, dead bodies, the results of four a.m. bodega runs, cluttered apartments filled with rotting paper. I can recall each smell distinctively; they are unique to that time and place. It also works in reverse: if I stumble upon one of the smells, it takes me back to being a naïve seventeen-year-old, working in the hot New York City summer—the buzz of air conditioners working in the night, straining power grids. The city was asleep and I was awake. I was a doorman.