Illustration by Sean Ford

It wasn’t until the cloud of smoke came around the corner, raging toward us, that I thought of Rufus. I had just seen the south tower fall from outside my apartment, two blocks away, in Battery Park City. Until that point, I hadn’t worried about him because he was safely tucked in my apartment, away from planes flying into buildings and people falling from the sky.

But I had to run, and the thought of running away from my home without my beloved Rufus was unfathomable. I couldn’t imagine life without him. As my legs defied my heart and took me away from the smoke (which I thought was fire), I cried for the first time that day, thinking that he was going to die alone.

Rufus was a gentle dog whose front legs were shorter than his back, lending him a kind of strut as he walked. His floppy ears, soft grey fur and white markings on his chest and paws made it seem as though he was wearing a tuxedo. He’d been abandoned twice before I adopted him, and the thought of him…