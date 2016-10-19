Illustrations by Vinnie Neuberg

There’s a man, maybe fifty years old, wearing a denim jacket with a ratty sheepskin collar, sitting at a table at the library where I work. Every few seconds he has an outburst. Sometimes it’s a word, or several, like “Sorry sorry GOD!” or “Stop stop they don’t hey hey STOP!” Sometimes it’s just a noise, or a throat clearing.

As the librarian, it’s my job to shush people, so I walk over to him.

People usually notice when I walk towards them. I’m a giant 38-year-old oaf, 6’7” tall, 260 pounds. I participated in Highland Games (Scottish heavy athletics, like throwing stones and flipping over giant wooden poles) and was a performing strongman. Vaudeville stuff. My feet produce loud heel strikes when I make my library rounds. But my extreme case of Tourette Syndrome is what always makes me stand out.

In movies and comedy bits, Tourette’s makes people curse involuntarily. That’s a real condition called coprolalia, but it’s actually rare in people with Tourette’…