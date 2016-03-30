Shooting While Sleepwalking
My partner has gone stumbling-while-slumbering in every place we’ve lived. He doesn’t remember a second of it, so I dreamed up a way to show him just how spooky it really is.
Photos by Jovelle Tamayo
My partner, Ramon, sleepwalks. He’s wandered barefoot through the halls of my college apartment building, stood in the shower – half-undressed – to “get ready,” and eerily swayed in the darkness of our bedroom. After almost six years of troubleshooting, I’ve learned to expect a sleepwalking or sleep-talking episode from him when I hear a loud, funny chewing noise. Once I learned to anticipate this phenomenon, I kept my camera – whether it was my dSLR or my phone – ready by my side to show Ramon what he was up to.
