Photos by Jovelle Tamayo

My partner, Ramon, sleepwalks. He’s wandered barefoot through the halls of my college apartment building, stood in the shower – half-undressed – to “get ready,” and eerily swayed in the darkness of our bedroom. After almost six years of troubleshooting, I’ve learned to expect a sleepwalking or sleep-talking episode from him when I hear a loud, funny chewing noise. Once I learned to anticipate this phenomenon, I kept my camera – whether it was my dSLR or my phone – ready by my side to show Ramon what he was up to.