Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Narratively
Shout Out: What Artistic Project Are You Working On?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
StoryCraft
Shout Out: What Artistic Project Are You Working On?
Jesse Sposato
Apr 9
20
Share this post
Narratively
Shout Out: What Artistic Project Are You Working On?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
84
1
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Narratively
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
84 Comments
Newest first
hidden
Tiffany’s Substack
Aug 9
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Apr 16
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
quest letters
Apr 13
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Ken’s Substack
Apr 12
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Ken’s Substack
Apr 12
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Apr 11
Liked by Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Daydronk
Apr 11
Liked by Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Filtered Kapi
Apr 11
Liked by Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sean’s Substack
Apr 11
Liked by Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Apr 10
·
edited Apr 10
Liked by Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Cynthia’s Substack
Apr 10
Liked by Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Changing Lives
Apr 10
Liked by Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Noah Rosenberg
Apr 10
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Jesse Sposato
Apr 11
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jesse Sposato
Apr 10
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Because You Write
Apr 11
Liked by Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Jesse Sposato
Apr 16
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Blind Spots
Apr 10
Liked by Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Jesse Sposato
Apr 10
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Blind Spots
Apr 10
Liked by Jesse Sposato, Narratively
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Jesse Sposato
Apr 11
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
The Writing Nudge
Apr 10
Liked by Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Apr 10
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Changing Lives
Apr 10
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jesse Sposato
Apr 10
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Apr 10
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Apr 10
Liked by Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Apr 10
Liked by Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Apr 10
Liked by Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Cento
Apr 10
Liked by Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Connections of the Spirit
Apr 9
Liked by Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Changing Lives
Apr 10
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Rx Nature
Apr 9
Liked by Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Cynthia’s Substack
Apr 9
Liked by Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
The Triple Thread with Lindsey …
Apr 10
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Apr 9
Liked by Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Annette's Wanderings
Apr 9
·
edited Apr 9
Liked by Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Amy Gabrielle's Substack
Apr 9
·
edited Apr 9
Liked by Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Annette's Wanderings
Apr 10
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Rx Nature
Apr 9
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Annette's Wanderings
Apr 9
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Shawna Kenney
Apr 9
Liked by Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Apr 9
Liked by Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
This Precious Dark Skin
Apr 9
Liked by Jesse Sposato, Noah Rosenberg
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
A Storyboard Life
Apr 9
Liked by Jesse Sposato, Noah Rosenberg
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
The Triple Thread with Lindsey …
Apr 10
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
A Storyboard Life
Apr 10
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Create Me Free
Apr 9
Liked by Jesse Sposato, Noah Rosenberg
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Jesse Sposato
Apr 9
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Apr 9
Liked by Jesse Sposato, Noah Rosenberg
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
The Inspiration Shelf
Apr 9
Liked by Jesse Sposato, Noah Rosenberg
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Letters From Turkey Town
Apr 9
Liked by Noah Rosenberg
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Noah Rosenberg
Apr 9
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jesse Sposato
Apr 9
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writing Elizabeth
Apr 9
Liked by Jesse Sposato, Noah Rosenberg
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
hidden
Apr 9
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Writing Elizabeth
Apr 9
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Letters From Turkey Town
Apr 9
Liked by Noah Rosenberg
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Writing Elizabeth
Apr 9
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Apr 9
Liked by Jesse Sposato, Noah Rosenberg
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Apr 9
Liked by Noah Rosenberg, Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Changing Lives
Apr 10
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Apr 10
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Apr 9
Liked by Jesse Sposato, Noah Rosenberg
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Apr 9
Liked by Jesse Sposato, Noah Rosenberg
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Jesse Sposato
Apr 9
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Letters From Turkey Town
Apr 9
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Non-Everything
Apr 9
·
edited Apr 9
Liked by Jesse Sposato, Noah Rosenberg
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
The Writing Nudge
Apr 10
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writers Are Superstars
Apr 9
Liked by Noah Rosenberg, Jesse Sposato, Narratively
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
hidden
Rx Nature
Apr 9
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Apr 9
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jesse Sposato
Apr 9
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Writers Are Superstars
Apr 9
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Apr 9
Liked by Noah Rosenberg, Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Non-Everything
Apr 9
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Guia Cortassa
Apr 9
·
edited Apr 9
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Noah Rosenberg
Apr 9
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jesse Sposato
Apr 9
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
In the Home of the Happy
Apr 9
Liked by Noah Rosenberg, Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Jesse Sposato
Apr 9
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Story Carrier: Jane Clark's Sub…
Apr 9
Liked by Jesse Sposato, Noah Rosenberg
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Story Carrier: Jane Clark's Sub…
Apr 9
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Honeymoon at Sea
Apr 9
Liked by Noah Rosenberg, Jesse Sposato
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2024 Narratively, Inc.
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Share this post
Shout Out: What Artistic Project Are You Working On?
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Narratively
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial