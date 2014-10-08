Photos by Danny Fulgencio

Larry McMurtry wrote the novels "The Last Picture Show" and the Pulitzer-winning "Lonesome Dove," along with the screenplay for "Brokeback Mountain" and numerous other books and essays. Much of his work is inspired by Archer City, his small hometown in West Texas, where, fittingly, a small group of storytellers gather for a writers' retreat each year, hoping to establish their place in the literary world. Along the dusty trails of this forgotten hamlet, they work to find their voices, confront their fears and find home in the backyard of strangers. For the three writers below, their stories may have started at the Archer City Writers Workshop, but their experience in West Texas changed something deep within them.

‪‬‬Jumping off the Truck

By Madiha K

The chill of the winter night air cut through my thin black pashmina shawl as I walked from the car park toward the international departure terminal of the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. At the counter …