What I recall about the prison is the smell. Not some dirty or rotting smell or even the fleshy old cheese odor of people who worked too hard and lacked proper access to deodorant. It was not that at all, even if that was what I expected when I was first buzzed into New Hampshire State Prison for Men to teach a class in literature and creative writing. No, the smell was clean. Too clean. Even beyond the antiseptic clean of a hospital. This was a scrubbed-too-hard-with-rendered-animal-fat-soap clean. This was a rub-the-skin-raw kind of clean. As I walked into the prison, it was everywhere. It was the kind of clean that made you feel filthy, like you could never be clean enough, scrub hard enough to be right. You could see it on the men too — their skin was dry and tough-looking, ruddy from scrubbing with the fierce, heavy waters that came out of the old pipes in this place. The correctional officers carried it on them too, but it was mixed with whatever they brought with them from the outside: a wife’s perfume, cigarette smoke or the meat sweat of some steak and cheese sub they’d eaten at a pizza place right before their shift.