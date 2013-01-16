Surviving on Jersey Street
On a notoriously crime-ridden strip in Staten Island, memories of the way things were, and visions of how they might again be.
Beside a chatty pet parrot, a boa constrictor and a turtle, a large pit bull named Malo dozes in the corner of James Lee’s snug Staten Island apartment on Jersey Street. Malo shatters most strangers’ preconceived notions with his warm and welcoming nature, not unlike Lee, a burly, black twenty-eight-year-old security guard to the stars.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narratively to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.