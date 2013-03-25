Tag Savage is a little bit in denial. He runs a blog that is followed by people he admires, but that he keeps a secret from his own family. He posts to it several times a day, but he doesn't like to talk about it or even say its name—Sexpigeon—out loud. It doesn't have his contact information. It doesn't have his name. But Tag Savage does have a blog, and it is called Sexpigeon, and in the five years of its existence it has changed his life.