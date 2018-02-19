Illustrations by Molly Fairhurst

I count three people ahead of me in line and four people behind me. I breathe in through my nose and repeat the words “iced coffee” in my head over and over like I’m cleaning out a stain. It’s my turn now. I swallow a lump of spit. I take a step forward and prepare to order. The cashier has light brown hair twisted into a long braid, perched on her right shoulder like a parrot. Her face is square and her skin is olive and I can hear my heart pounding in my ears. “Hi, what can I get for you?” Her voice sounds like a slushy from 7-Eleven, cold and refreshing with no frills. I open my mouth slightly and try to sound out the word “iced” through an avalanche of pressure suddenly inflating in the back of my throat. “I-I-I...” I hate myself for getting nervous over this. “Um, I asked what can I get for you,” she says again, confused as if her first question caught me off guard. As if I hadn’t just waited in line to order. I smile and nod, a reflex I can’t cont…