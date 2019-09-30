That Time I Conducted an Autopsy Without Any Medical Training
I thought it was hilarious when my friend in medical school snuck me into the exam room—until I was asked to lead the procedure.
Illustrations by Scott Balmer| Edited by Naomi Zeveloff
I angle the blade, looking down at the cadaver.
Before I press the scalpel into the body, I pause, swallowing saliva and fear. I don’t belong here.
But I do it anyway, cutting into the skin, which gives way, opening.
“Here we go,” I say.
The medical examiner puts down his crossword puzzle with a huff like I’m interrupting his quiet time. He looks at me, waiting. Does he also wonder what the hell I’m doing here?
