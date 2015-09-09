Illustration by Katie Parrish

Topless Housecleaning + Lapdance Gentlemen, do you need a good, clean tease after a hard day’s work? I'll clean your house and give you a (1) lapdance $100/hr – have your own cleaning supplies - no blocked numbers.

When I arrive at the house of the first viable person to respond to my Craigslist ad, I knock on the door and take a step back. He opens it right away. Jim or John, suddenly I can't remember. He's young to have such a nice mini-mansion with a swimming pool and younger than I normally like to deal with. I like his work jeans and dirty white t-shirt, though. They feel kind of homey.

I step in, a little flirty, but all-business to begin with. I get him to show me the whole house, which serves the double purpose of planning ahead for cleaning and making sure there's no one else hiding, ready to pop out for a gang rape later. Just when the tour is complete my phone rings. It’s my security detail — Possum, the hillbilly witchdoctor I’ve befriended, foll…