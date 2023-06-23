Header by Yunuen Bonaparte | Illustrations by Jasjyot Singh Hans and Camilla Sucre

At Narratively we believe everyone has a story to tell. But we also know that pitching your story can be a bit of a daunting and mysterious process. Trust me, I know from experience! In addition to being Narratively’s co-founder and editorial director, I’m a longtime freelancer myself, and I’ve nervously sent more than my fair share of pitches. Well, our new StoryCraft section is all about lifting the curtain behind the mystery that is publishing, and today we’re looking at pitching.

Since we launched Narratively in 2012, we’ve received more than 50,000 story pitches! For this post, I’m sharing three of them that immediately made me say: Yes, please. Give me that story!

Below, I’ve included Narratively’s standard questions from our story-pitch form, along with each writer’s response to those questions — from their proposed headline to their story overview to their reporting plan and more. I’ve also added …