Today we're sharing this eye-opening story by Mariya Karimjee, which originally ran in 2014.

Illustrations by Laurel Lynn Leake

My first real memory of the United States is that of a three-story-tall Christmas tree in the middle of the ice rink of a Houston-area mall. It's the blasphemous image that I'll always associate with my family's move to America from Karachi, Pakistan, in December of 1999. I was eleven years old and the first few days of the move are a blur of spaghetti junctions, what I then thought of as bone-chilling cold, and a fascination with fast food restaurants. But the moment I spotted the tree is crystallized in my mind. It was the most spectacular thing I had ever seen.