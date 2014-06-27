Photo courtesy Travis Robertston

Cowering in the corner of the shower, shivering as ice-cold water beat down on her sandy brown hair, a thirteen-year-old girl slowly dispensed soap into her quivering hand. Her teeth chattered as she raised her hand to her mouth and began licking it. The soap covered her taste buds and she began foaming at the mouth. She sat in solace on the floor, reprimanding herself for actions she performed just moments earlier, for actions shunned by some, yet routine for others.

“I started pushing my sexuality to the furthest corners, where it could only come out in the shower, when I would masturbate. I was shivering in the cold, hoping God would forgive me,” she recalls. “When I felt like I had done my penitence I would get out.”

Now, almost a decade later, that young woman is an explicitly sexual rapper who goes by the stage name Boyfriend. She stripteases, gyrates and makes love to inanimate objects on stages around the country while wearing vintage granny dress…