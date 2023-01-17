Through wartime and peace, boom and bust, through every major event that shakes our world, television journalists are among the most influential people who shape how we view that world. And throughout the medium’s history, most of those people have been white. But not all of them. We’re looking for inspiring and dramatic stories that celebrate Black broadcast journalists who have broken down barriers and blazed their own trails, and we’re not shying away from the ugliness they confronted along the way, or continue to face today.