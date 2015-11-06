The short film “Blindsight” examines the photographic imagination of the members of the Seeing With Photography Collective in New York City. While all the members were sighted at one time, they are all now blind or visually impaired. Many came to photography after their loss of sight, and photography has given them a new voice, a way to express what they feel, what they see inside their head. The results are transformative, for the members and for the viewer, tangible proof of how creativity enhances life and gives power.