The Brooklyn Fashionista with a Hijab for Every Occasion
How one outspoken entrepreneur proved that modesty can still be comfortable, confident and sensual.
After struggling to find clothing that fulfilled her desire to cover herself up yet still strike a stylish pose, Nailah Lymus took matters into her own hands--quite literally. The self-taught designer founded her own fashion line, Amirah Creations, along with a modeling agency, UNDERWRAPS, showcasing high fashion that meets her standards of modesty.
* * *
This video was produced with support from BRIC TV.
