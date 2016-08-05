The Camera That’s Flipping Stereotypes of Fatherhood Upside Down
An inventive photographer invites nine fathers to reflect on the complexities of raising a family in one of Brooklyn’s most disadvantaged neighborhoods.
Audio Edit by Emily Rhyne
“We don’t have deadbeat dads out here. We have a lot of men who are just really working hard to figure a way out of their predicament.” - Brother Andre Mitchell, Executive Director, ManUp! Inc., East New York, Brooklyn, NY
