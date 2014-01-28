In the lobby of Crouse College at Syracuse University stands a short, curly-haired boy talking to a group of friends. He occasionally glances at his watch, as if he’s anxiously awaiting someone’s arrival. At 11:30 a.m. he politely excuses himself and swiftly moves toward the elevator. He gets off on the third floor and walks to the end of a hallway, then into a vacant practice room. In the back corner there’s an old, wooden door.