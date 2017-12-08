Over the past 27 years, Mark McKinley, a retired professor of psychology in Amherst, Ohio, has amassed the world’s largest collection of talking clocks. Numbering over 1,000, his collection includes talking clocks from every era and corner of world. The clocks fill every corner of his house and chime continuously throughout the day.

* * *

“The Collector of Time” is an excerpt from “Forever Professor,” a 30-minute documentary about Mark McKinley, collector of talking clocks.