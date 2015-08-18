The Crushing Weight of a Giant Chipmunk Costume
At age six, I couldn’t imagine anything more magical than working with Mickey and Friends. As an adult, it took three mice, a mermaid, and a purple-robed Merlin to help me escape my dream-crushing day job at Walt Disney World.
Illustrations by Vinnie Neuberg
I was six. My family was at Disneyworld, making our way through Fantasyland toward the carousel, when we heard a chorus of trumpets.
“Hear ye! Hear ye!” a voice boomed from a loudspeaker.
A man appeared, slightly crouched, in satiny purple robes, a long white beard draping practically to his legs. In a smaller, sweet and croaking voice, he spoke.
“Ahem,” he cleared his throat. “Hear ye! Hear ye!” he shouted in a British accent, tr- tr- tripping over his words, his voice sliding up and down whole octaves. “By proclaim-, proclaim-, proclamation of King Arthur, I am here to find a temporary ruler of the realm!”
“Mom. Mom!” I yelled. “Stop! Everybody stop!” Through shouts and taps on shoulders and hand squeezes, the message was received by all four of my sisters.
“Sarah wants to stop here.”
I moved slowly toward the front of the semi-circle of spectators and watched him, spellbound.
Merlin.
He revealed a wooden divining rod and a mystical “eeeeee” tone sounded. He w…
