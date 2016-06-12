Photos by Lili Holzer-Glier

For one of horse racing’s biggest days, this Saturday was strangely quiet at Long Island’s Belmont Park. Early in the afternoon, bettors huddled together in small groups scribbling notes on their programs; a few families trickled in; a man’s voice echoed through the mostly empty grandstand as he rejoiced that there were no lines for beer. When American Pharoah contested the elusive Triple Crown last year, The New York Racing Association had to cap the Belmont Stakes attendance at 90,000 to ease impossible bathroom lines, lack of food, massive traffic and Long Island Railroad delays. But with no Triple Crown on the line this year, the third jewel of racing’s crown lost some of its shine. Only 60,000 people bought tickets, leaving large swathes of Belmont Park’s noble old grandstand empty. That didn’t stop diehard fans from turning up and enjoying the day. Many racegoers haven’t missed a Belmont Stakes for decades, Triple Crown or no. And many more attend race…