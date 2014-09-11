Photos by Zack Herrera

Growing up, I did not have a mother around to teach me about fashion. She left me for my dad to raise when I was a baby. What I learned about how to sport a pair of white-and-hot-pink L.A. Gear high tops in grade school, or how to haggle for a bargain on my first pair of heels (light-pink Mary Jane-style mules), came from regular trips with my dad to the Fashion District in downtown Los Angeles.

The district is a stretch of about a hundred city blocks of wholesale and retail stores. Today, trendy tops hang from the stores - midriffs, flowery boho prints, skin-tight clubbing dresses and shirts with “I’m not a shopaholic. I’m helping the economy” printed on them. The clothes, for the most part, sell for twenty dollars or less and resemble many of the brand-name labels women pay twice the price for at local malls. Sweaty men stand on small stools above the crowd yelling, “Ladies, come here! I got ten-dollar bags,” while a petite woman holds up an ad: five pairs of co…