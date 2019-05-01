Adventure Is in My DNA
A filmmaker and surfer proudly explores her Indigenous roots, and discovers that thrill-seeking runs in the family.
After the death of her beloved grandmother, Apolla Echino returns to her native Canada to uncover the Indigenous ancestry that her grandma rarely talked about. In this short film, presented in partnership with 23andMe & Tribeca Studios, Apolla discovers the two women had more in common than she ever knew.
Produced by Narratively, the DNA of Adventure premiered at a special Tribeca Film Festival event in April 2019. Watch our other project in the Identity series here.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narratively to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.