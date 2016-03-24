Photos by Seven Halsema

Jesse Krimes served five years in federal prison for drug charges. While incarcerated, Krimes created a larger-than-life work of art that he considers a reflection of the very walls that confined him. Working with only one small, individual section at a time, he created an approximately fifteen-foot-tall, thirty-foot-long piece of art, crafted from prison bed sheets which he obtained by paying off the washroom attendant. Using hair gel and a plastic spoon, Krimes transferred newsprint images from The New York Times onto the bed sheets, then had each panel sent out of prison.