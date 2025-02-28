Dear readers,

At the heart of what we do, always, is tell stories about being human. This month, we’ve looked at that from several angles, both through a story about a very universal experience: how to move on after grief, and by examining the kind of travel writing we see, love and, ultimately, want to be doing ourselves. We also have a new call for pitches out, one that’s been a long time coming, that we’re so, so excited about. In case you missed them the first time around, here are a few of our fave recent pieces.

I finally slept with my best friend, just before he died—and I started to fall apart after he was gone. Then a conversation with his ghost—and a perilous trek through the woods—changed everything.

Story by Elizabeth Laura Nelson

In a world flooded with globetrotting influencers and endless top 10 lists, is there still a place for meaningful and evocative first-person travel writing?

Story by Kerra Bolton

We’re looking for super unique and interesting first-person stories that focus on one moment, one day, one week, one season.