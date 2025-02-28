The February Edit: Ghosts, Going Beyond the Selfie and a New Pitch Call
This month, we've sought out answers from the other side, pondered how to write about travel responsibly and more.
Dear readers,
At the heart of what we do, always, is tell stories about being human. This month, we’ve looked at that from several angles, both through a story about a very universal experience: how to move on after grief, and by examining the kind of travel writing we see, love and, ultimately, want to be doing ourselves. We also have a new call for pitches out, one that’s been a long time coming, that we’re so, so excited about. In case you missed them the first time around, here are a few of our fave recent pieces.
1. What’s the Opposite of Taking Someone’s Virginity?
I finally slept with my best friend, just before he died—and I started to fall apart after he was gone. Then a conversation with his ghost—and a perilous trek through the woods—changed everything.
Story by Elizabeth Laura Nelson
2. Beyond the Selfie: The Art and Ethics of Writing Authentic Travel Memoir
In a world flooded with globetrotting influencers and endless top 10 lists, is there still a place for meaningful and evocative first-person travel writing?
Story by Kerra Bolton
3. Call for Pitches: The Personals
We’re looking for super unique and interesting first-person stories that focus on one moment, one day, one week, one season.
