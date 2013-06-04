The Final Step
After a lifetime of grueling early-morning rehearsals, late-night performances, and single-minded goals, what’s a dancer to do when she reaches not-so-old retirement age?
Rose Mallare had a lot of energy as a child. Her parents knew she needed some kind of outlet. The community center near their Canton, Michigan, home offered dance classes, so Rose’s mother started her in ballet and tap. She did well. Rose’s teacher told her mother she had talent and needed a more disciplined program. She changed schools and eventually changed cities. In Los Angeles, Mallare was hired to be part of the touring company of the Radio City Rockettes. She worked as a Rockette for four years.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narratively to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.