Photo courtesy Paul Kolnik

Rose Mallare had a lot of energy as a child. Her parents knew she needed some kind of outlet. The community center near their Canton, Michigan, home offered dance classes, so Rose’s mother started her in ballet and tap. She did well. Rose’s teacher told her mother she had talent and needed a more disciplined program. She changed schools and eventually changed cities. In Los Angeles, Mallare was hired to be part of the touring company of the Radio City Rockettes. She worked as a Rockette for four years.