Illustration by Sishir Bommakanti

For a brief moment, the sunlight reflects off the metal spokes and blinds the executioner. He quickly turns and tugs on the old wagon wheel, making sure it is firmly anchored axle-down into the earth below. This will be his first break on the wheel, a horrific punishment akin to crucifixion, on this his first day on the job. Yet he is void of emotion as he walks toward the prisoner known as Coussot. He takes the criminal by the arm and straps him, spread-eagle, to the wooden wheel. The Frenchman dangles on the platform a few feet above ground. The executioner picks up a rusted iron bar and delivers a smashing blow to Coussot’s hand – then to his foot, his ankle, his forearm. Blow after blow the executioner bludgeons the prisoner. The sound of bone crushing under the force of the metal is swallowed by Coussot’s agonizing screams. His outcries echo throughout the square, but the executioner remains undeterred. When he’s done, the executioner hoists the w…