Photos by Matt Karas

John Di Domenico walks in the dressing room at Fox Five Studios a little past seven a.m. on a fall Friday, running on three hours sleep. He is anxious that the attendant from downstairs hasn’t yet brought up his suitcase which American Airlines tagged as “heavy” and included instructions on how to lift: bend at the knees. It’s packed with his makeup kit, a presidential suit costume and a $4,000 handmade wig sewn from human hair, all essential for impersonating Donald Trump. Fifty-four-year-old Di Domenico explains to the producer that he needs “his usual hour” to transform before the mock debate airs on “Good Day New York,” not mentioning he can do it in half that time. Holly Faris, the actress impersonating Hillary Clinton this morning, jokes he is being a “primaDonald.”

“Last time they walked in early and said, ‘You’re on,’” Di Domenico explains. “I said, ‘Ah! Ah!’” grabbing the sides of his face in mock horror.