The Hidden History of Abortion
From ancient Egypt to modern times, these stories illuminate the long history of the abortion debate.
Hundreds of years before Roe v. Wade, abortions were being performed all over the world. From swallowing medicine made of a Spanish fly in the 16th century to paying a visit to Madame Restell — a woman who promised a "safe and immediate removal of all irregularities in females" — attempting to terminate a pregnancy is not a modern idea. Today, as the fate of Roe v. Wade is up in the air, read on to understand its roots.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narratively to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.