Hundreds of years before Roe v. Wade, abortions were being performed all over the world. From swallowing medicine made of a Spanish fly in the 16th century to paying a visit to Madame Restell — a woman who promised a "safe and immediate removal of all irregularities in females" — attempting to terminate a pregnancy is not a modern idea. Today, as the fate of Roe v. Wade is up in the air, read on to understand its roots.