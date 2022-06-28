The Hidden History of Pride
This month's stories demonstrate that LGBTQ+ history didn't begin with the Stonewall Riots, and doesn't end with a parade.
We’re dedicating our June Hidden History newsletter to the less-examined facets of Pride, whether that means queer historical figures who stood in their truth or LGBTQ+ folks forming community in places that have traditionally rejected them. Read on for stories that thrill, tickle, agitate, and remind you that queer people are here and always have been.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narratively to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.